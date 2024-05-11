WATCH VIDEO: Independent Candidate Takes To Streets Solo In Maharashtra's Jalgaon For Campaigning | Video Screengrab

An independent candidate campaigned solo for himself in Maharashtra's Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency, travelling by bike and meeting people on foot.

Lalit, also known as Bunty Sharma, opted for an unconventional approach to his campaign, aiming for victory in the Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Among the 14 candidates competing for the seat, Sharma chose to campaign alone, riding his bike through the streets and personally engaging with pedestrians. He emphasised addressing common issues such as unemployment, road connectivity, and farmers' problems if elected.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Independent Lok sabha candidate from Jalgaon constituency, Lalit alias Bunty Sharma campaigns solo for himself.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/lHydR401Xk — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024

Despite being an independent candidate, Sharma has previous electoral experience, securing nearly 1,108 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 8,140 in 2019. Confident in his prospects for victory, Sharma described himself as a common man campaigning in a grassroots manner, travelling by bike, bus, and train, and meeting people on foot to understand their concerns.

Regarding his candidacy, Sharma stated, "I am a common man and campaign in a normal way. I campaign alone for myself on a bike, in buses, and trains, and meet people walking on foot in the streets and roads. I want to work as an employee of common people to resolve issues like unemployment, road connectivity, and the problems of farmers in the Jalgaon constituency."

Asserting his commitment to serving the public, Sharma highlighted the challenges faced by the constituency, including unemployment, agricultural distress, and inadequate infrastructure. He pledged to address these issues if elected, emphasising his symbol, the bat, representing his dedication to serving as a servant of the people.

Additionally, Sharma claimed that he was offered money by other political parties to withdraw from the election. He said, "I was offered money to not participate in this election but I refused to accept the offer. I will fight and win for the common man."

Jalgaon, a significant player in Maharashtra's political landscape, is gearing up for another crucial moment in its democratic journey as it prepares to vote in the third phase of the general elections scheduled for May 13. In 2019, the BJP's Unmesh Patil emerged victorious in this constituency. This year, the BJP has nominated Smita Wagh, who will face off against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Karan Patil.