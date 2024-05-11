Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal Campaigns For Mahayuti Candidate Hemant Godse (PHOTOS) |

A bike rally was held on Saturday in the Satpur area to campaign for Mahayuti candidate MP Hemant Godse in the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. State Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal graced the event along with MLA Seema Hiray. Alongside candidate MP Hemant Godse, leaders of Mahayuti also participated.

The rally commenced from the Satpur Police Station area, inaugurated by Bhujbal. It traversed through the Satpur Colony area, garnering a spontaneous response from citizens.

Among the notable attendees were former corporators Indumati Nagre, Prakash Londhe, and Shashikant Jadhav. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office bearers Balasaheb Kardak and Nanasaheb Mahale, along with city president Ranjan Thackeray, youth city president Ambadas Khaire, BJP office bearers Vikram Nagre, and many others joined in large numbers.

Incidentally, Bhujbal was in the running for the Nashik Lok Sabha seat before it was allotted to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, which renominated sitting MP Hemant Godse.

Earlier on Friday, Shantigiri Maharaj, an independent candidate from the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, met Bhujbal. While initially intended as a goodwill gesture, Maharaj's visit has stirred a political debate. He was eagerly trying to get a ticket from Mahayuti for the Lok Sabha, but Godse was declared the official candidate.

The voting in Nashik is scheduled for May 20.

Bhujbal working for oppn in Nashik and Dindori: Kande

Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande has accused Chhagan Bhujbal of campaigning for the rival NCP headed by Sharad Pawar in Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha seats.

The Shiv Sena, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP of which Bhujbal is a part, and the BJP comprise the ruling alliance, while the NCP(SP) is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"Bhujbal is not following coalition dharma. He is a minister in the state government but is campaigning for NCP(SP). Bhujbal's workers are seen openly with opposition candidates. Bhujbal should resign from the cabinet," said the Nandgaon MLA.

Hitting back, Bhujbal said Kande criticises him for publicity and was queering the pitch for the ruling alliance candidates, who are already on the backfoot due to people's anger over onion prices.

"Dindori (BJP) candidate Bharti Pawar does not need trouble from two kandes (kande is the Marathi word for onions). Kande is our opponent and spreads lies about us. My people cannot work with him and I am helping them personally in the campaign," Bhujbal said.