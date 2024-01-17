 Watch: Punit Balan Group Releases Documentary Marking 75 Years Of NDA Legacy
Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
A documentary capturing the essence of National Defence Academy (NDA) cadets' lives, produced by the Punit Balan Group, was released by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday.

"The NDA is an institute with uncommon contributions to national security. I am grateful for the opportunity to showcase its history in this documentary for the country. We have covered various topics, and I am confident that everyone will appreciate it," said Punit Balan.

Narrated by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, the documentary highlights the historical journey of the NDA in Pune.

Established in 1949, NDA has been a cornerstone in producing skilled officers for the defence forces. This documentary, crafted with precision by the Punit Balan Group, sheds light on the academy's 75-year legacy.

The film showcases the disciplined training and education provided to students aged 18 to 19, emphasising the fusion of higher education and military training.

Founded by former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on October 6, 1949, in the densely forested Khadakwasla area, NDA has evolved into a crucial institution for the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The documentary captures the transformation of Khadakwasla from a dense forest to a thriving city while illustrating the rigorous training process at NDA.

Additionally, the film explores the intriguing story behind the name 'Sudan' block in NDA, offering insights into why the Indian Army building is named after another country.

