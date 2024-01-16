75 Years Of NDA: 10 PHOTOS Of India's Premier Defence Training Institute Located In Pune

By: Aakash Singh | January 16, 2024
The NDA is the joint defence service training institute of the Indian Armed Forces.
On October 6, 1949, then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation stone of the NDA
The National Defence Academy (NDA) marked its 75th anniversary on Tuesday
NDA Pune's 75-Year Legacy Honoured With Car Rally From Clement Town In Dehradun To Khadakwasla
Cars of the rally pasiing through NDA campus
NDA movie capturing the essence of a Cadet's life released by Gen Anil Chauhan, CDS as a timeless tribute to the credo of NDA - Service Before Self. Voice Over by Ambitabh Bacchan
A poignant Wreath Laying Ceremony held on 16 Jan 24 at the Hut of Remembrance, National Defence Academy
President Droupadi Murmu at the Passing Out Parade of 145th NDA Course at Khadakwasla on November 30, 2023
The Passing Out Parade of 145th NDA Course which was held in November 2023
