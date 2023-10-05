WATCH: Pune's Aundh Road Under Threat As Armed Gang Targets Empty Apartments |

Residents in Aundh Road have expressed growing concerns over a recent surge in housebreaking incidents by an armed gang. This criminal group has been specifically targeting locked flats in residential societies, raising alarm among the community.

The gang's modus operandi involves entering societies from the rear side and focusing on flats that are locked from the outside. Over the past few months, these criminals have struck multiple times in areas such as Kotkar Lane and Shanta Niketan Lane on Bhau Patil Road. Their audacity reached new heights when they breached security measures in Nav Gitanjali Society, crossing over to neighboring Shinde Gardens and Ayodhya Nagari Societies.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of residents being harmed during these incidents. However, it is clear that this gang operates with precision and possibly possesses inside information about locked flats in the targeted societies.

In response to the residents' concerns, the Khadki Police Department has provided assurance of increased night patrolling to enhance security in the affected areas. Law enforcement is actively working to apprehend the culprits and put an end to these housebreaking incidents.

In the meantime, residents are urged to remain vigilant, cooperate with the police, and take additional security measures to protect their homes and communities.

During a recent meeting with Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Shahane at the Khadki Police Station, several resident representatives discussed the ongoing security issues.

Residents Speak

The recent spike in robbery cases is alarming. We need a stronger police presence in our area to deter these criminals - Priyanka Verma, a resident of Bhau Patil Society

Safety is crucial for both residents and businesses. We urge the authorities to step up patrolling and address this issue promptly - Rajesh Sharma, a local shop owner

As a parent, I worry about the safety of our children. It's essential that we work together with the police to create a safer environment for everyone - Ananya Singh, a concerned parent

We've seen a sense of community in times like this. Let's join forces to support our local law enforcement and improve security in our neighbourhood - Rakesh Gupta, a long-time resident of Aundh Road

Our voices matter, and we need to make them heard. We should engage with the police and local authorities to find solutions to this growing issue - Meena Joshi, a local resident

