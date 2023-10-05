Pune: 25 Motorbikes Gutted In Fire At Sales Shop On Sinhagad Road |

Pune: A fire erupted at a two-wheeler sales shop near Navshya Maruti Mandir on Sinhagad Road on Thursday morning, reducing nearly 25 motorbikes to ashes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The fire control room received a distress call at 7.45am, alerting them to the blaze at the TVS showroom situated on Sinhgad Road.

The flames erupted suddenly, causing extensive damage to approximately 20 to 25 motorcycles displayed within the sales hall. In response to the emergency, five fire engines swiftly arrived at the scene.

Under the expert guidance of fire brigade officers Prashant Gaikar and Prabhakar Umratkar, the firefighters effectively contained the blaze using water.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing to determine the source.

