WATCH: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Shares Video Of Dog Park In Pimple Saudagar | @pcmc_dogpark_

PCMC Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh unveiled the dog park in Pimple Saudagar, sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter) to showcase the newest addition to the city's amenities.

"As part of our endeavour to create public spaces for domestic pets and pet owners, the PCMC has inaugurated its first dog park in Pimple Saudagar, re-purposing the erstwhile C&D waste dump near Linear Park," wrote Singh.

The park features dedicated playgrounds, varying sizes of play mounts for dogs, an array of toys, and well-lit walkways, covering an expansive 30,000 sqft area. Notably, it includes a unique 'Celebration Point' for commemorating pets' birthdays.

Staffed with a dog trainer, members of the dog squad, a veterinary doctor, a supervisor, and a sanitary inspector, the park is designed to meet the needs of the pet-loving community while offering a safe haven for dogs to play and exercise.

Singh also highlighted the park's amenities, including disposal points for pet waste, hydration stations, restroom facilities for owners, and a canteen.

He extended gratitude to the PCMC Garden Civil Team, the Animal Husbandry Team, and the designer for their dedication in bringing the project to fruition. Furthermore, Singh expressed appreciation for the valuable inputs from PCMC residents, which greatly contributed to enhancing the park's design from the perspective of dog owners and handlers.