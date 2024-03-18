 Wait, What? Horse Goes On Rampage, Bites 12 In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The frenzy unfolded in Pandurangnagar, Vadwali Shivar

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
While we're accustomed to incidents involving dog bites, cat bites, and even monkey bites, the latest occurrence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will leave you shocked.

In a bizarre incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a horse ran amok, biting 12 people, including an elderly couple, on Friday.

The frenzy unfolded in Pandurangnagar, Vadwali Shivar, where the horse attacked five to six individuals, including Narahari Gaikwad and his wife Sumanbai.

Prompt action from villagers saw the injured couple rushed to the government hospital in Paithan for immediate treatment. Subsequently, they were transferred to Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further medical care.

Following this alarming incident, the horse proceeded to another area, where it bit several more individuals. The event has instilled fear in the local community, raising concerns about safety and the unpredictability of such occurrences.

