Get App
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
VIDEO: Arijit Singh Mesmerises Fans With Soulful Performance At Pune Concert | File Photo

Arijit Singh mesmerised his fans with a soulful performance at a concert in Pune on Sunday. The 'Tum Hi Ho' singer pulled out all the stops, captivating the audience with his popular numbers including 'Chaleya', 'Apna Bana Le', 'Heeriye', 'Satranga Ishq', 'O Maahi', and many others.

The concert took place at Teerth Fields in Sus. Initially scheduled for March 3, the overwhelming response from fans prompted organisers to reschedule it for March 17 and move to a larger venue.

Attendees expressed their joy at finally witnessing Singh's live performance.

Trisha Dasgupta, a public relations professional, shared, "Finally witnessing Singh's live performance felt like a dream come true. Despite missing previous opportunities, being so close to my favourite singer was an unforgettable experience that filled me with joy and fulfilment."

Megha Sharma, an IT engineer, expressed her admiration for Singh's voice, saying, "He has been my favourite singer since my school days. I loved his songs in 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and fell in love with his voice. It's soothing and makes you feel loved."

Aditya Chauhan, a marketing student who attended the concert with friends, described the experience as unforgettable. "We sang with Singh, we danced to his songs, and enjoyed a lot. It was an unforgettable experience. I didn't want the concert to end," he said.

