Pune Residents Unite In Peaceful Climate Fast In Support Of Sonam Wangchuk's Call For Action |

Pune residents united for a one-day peaceful Climate Fast in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk's urgent call for immediate climate action and sustainable development in Ladakh on Sunday.

They observed a day-long fast from 10am to 6pm on March 17 at Maruti Mandir, Vetal Tekdi, Pune.

This non-violent demonstration seeks to underscore the importance of collective efforts in addressing climate change and preserving the Earth's fragile ecosystems. By standing together with Sonam Wangchuk, participants aim to amplify the message of environmental stewardship and advocate for sustainable behaviors.

Expressing concern over the perceived lack of attention from the Central government towards Ladakh's demand for the sixth schedule and statehood, renowned environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk urged people across the country to observe a day-long fast on March 17 in support of Ladakh's community.

Wangchuk, who has become the face of Ladakh's campaign for special status under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and statehood, is currently on a "fast unto death" protest in Leh, now entering its 11th day. His statements last week, highlighting alleged discontent among Ladakhis, Sikhs, and Gorkhas, stirred controversy regarding the morale of Indian soldiers in the region.

On Friday, Wangchuk directed criticism towards the Central government, posing questions that are typically avoided during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.