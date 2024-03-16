Pune ISIS Module Case: NIA Attaches 4 Properties In Kondhwa |

Pune: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached four properties in Kondhwa, Pune, as "proceeds of terrorism" in connection with the "Pune ISIS module case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached several properties, including a flat in Chetna Garden Society, another in Fazale Rehman Residency, and two flats in Saibaba Nagar and Mitha Nagar in the Kondwa area. These properties are linked to the arrested terror accused, who were using them as shelters for their suspected ISIS-related activities.

According to sources, the main accused and mastermind of the Al-Shufa module of ISIS, Imran Khan, Mohammed Yusuf Khan, Mohammed Yunus Mohammed Yakub Saki, and other accused, resided in these premises and operated their terror activities from there.

The said attached property was arranged by the arrested accused Qadir Dastagir, who provided shelter to Imran Khan and others when they were on the run in the ISIS Ratlam module case, and NIA was looking for them.

In this said premises, the ATS first recovered chemical powder for explosives, charcoal, a dropper, a soldering gun, a thermometer, a multimeter, batteries, a clock, some circuits, a pistol, and bullets, which they later transferred to the NIA.

According to sources, several meetings were organized in these premises, where a Majlish was regularly convened to discuss various topics, including Sharia rule, the current operational situation, and planning. The accused allegedly planned to replicate the same strategy used by the attackers in the 26/11 attacks in the attached property.

Additionally, the attached property was used as a workshop for manufacturing, training, and testing IEDs in April 2022. Following Imran Khan's instructions, accused individuals Shamil Nachan and Akif Nachan traveled to Pune, carrying hidden explosive chemicals and processed explosive powder to participate in the fabrication of IEDs.

Shamil and Akif stayed in the attached premises and hid the explosive material there. Subsequently, all the accused joined for the IED workshop.