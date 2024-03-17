VIDEO: Man With Criminal Record Shot And Hacked To Death By Eight Assailants In Pune's Indapur |

A 31-year-old man having multiple criminal cases against him has been hacked to death after being shot at allegedly by eight persons in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night in Indapur area, seems to be the fallout of a previous enmity, they said.

Sharing details of the incident, Pune Rural Police Superintendent of Poice (SP) Pankaj Deshmukh said, "A history-sheeter, identified as Avinash Dhanve (31) was shot dead and attacked with sharp weapons in Indapur of Pune district yesterday night. Prime facie, this appears to be a case involving previous enmity between two rival groups." "We have identified eight people who were seen on the CCTV. A team has been formed to nab the accused," SP Deshmukh said.

"Further investigations are underway,' he said.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Dhanve and the police have found CCTV footage of the incident.

"We have identified eight assailants through the CCTV footage and teams have been mobilised to apprehend them," a senior official from Pune rural police said.

"Dhanve, who had multiple cases against him, was shot at and hacked to death," he said.

A previous enmity with a rival group seems to be the reason behind the killing, the official said, adding that an investigation is on into the incident.