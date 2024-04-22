Vishal-Sheykhar To Perform In Pune This Weekend - Date, Venue, Time, Tickets, And All You Need To Know |

Musical duo Vishal-Shekhar, renowned for chart-topping Bollywood hits like 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', 'Chammak Challo', 'Desi Girl', and more, are all set to captivate audiences in Pune and set the stage ablaze with their electrifying performance this weekend.

The duo is scheduled to perform at a concert at Royal Palms on North Main Road, Koregaon Park Annexe, Mundhwa, on Saturday, April 27, starting from 5pm.

The concert offers various ticket categories, providing access to either a standing or seated zone. Ticket prices start from ₹499 per person. The bronze standing zone is priced at ₹999 per person, while the silver standing zone costs ₹1,499 per person. Additionally, there are seating options available, with the gold VIP seating zone priced at ₹3,999 per person, and the diamond sofa, accommodating three individuals, priced at ₹14,999. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Audiences of all age groups are welcome to attend the concert. Children up to the age of three can enter for free, although seating may not be provided. Children above three years of age will require an entry ticket.

Parking facilities for all vehicle categories will be available on a 'Pay & Park' basis.

For food enthusiasts, food and beverage stalls will be available in each section. Additionally, alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase to individuals of legal drinking age as per state regulations.