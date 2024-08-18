VIDEOS: Incessant Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls, and Four-Wheeler Breakdowns in Parts of Pune

Just two weeks after severe flooding and waterlogging crippled the city, Pune once again reported severe waterlogging due to incessant rainfall.
With severe waterlogging accompanied by traffic snarls, several vehicles broke down on the waterlogged streets, and people had to be evacuated. One such visual from BT Kawade Road went viral on social media.
In line with the IMD forecast, heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms are lashing several areas of Pune city. According to the IMD, thunderstorms with heavy rains are expected in Pune during the late afternoon and evening hours on August 19 and 20.
The roads in Pune have deteriorated significantly following the heavy rains, with many major routes now riddled with potholes. This has created hazardous conditions for commuters and is causing severe traffic jams across the city. Meanwhile, several Punekars took to social media to criticize these perilous conditions. Today’s rain has added to the difficulties.
Heavy traffic jam from Yerwada to Viman Nagar was reported due to rain and potholes.
Pune railway station waterlogged
With yesterday’s rain, severe waterlogging was reported in Hadapsar, and Pune railway station was flooded, causing significant trouble for people.