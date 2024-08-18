 VIDEOS: Incessant Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls, and Four-Wheeler Breakdowns in Parts of Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEOS: Incessant Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls, and Four-Wheeler Breakdowns in Parts of Pune

VIDEOS: Incessant Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls, and Four-Wheeler Breakdowns in Parts of Pune

With severe waterlogging accompanied by traffic snarls, several vehicles broke down on the waterlogged streets, and people had to be evacuated. One such visual from BT Kawade Road went viral on social media.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
VIDEOS: Incessant Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls, and Four-Wheeler Breakdowns in Parts of Pune |

Just two weeks after severe flooding and waterlogging crippled the city, Pune once again reported severe waterlogging due to incessant rainfall.

With severe waterlogging accompanied by traffic snarls, several vehicles broke down on the waterlogged streets, and people had to be evacuated. One such visual from BT Kawade Road went viral on social media.

FPJ Shorts
'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM
'Tumhari Aukat Nahi Hai...': Uorfi Javed REACTS To Fashion Influencer Sufi Motiwala’s 'Vulgar' Instagram DM
Maharashtra Shocker: 80 Students Hospitalised After Eating Biscuits Provided In School!
Maharashtra Shocker: 80 Students Hospitalised After Eating Biscuits Provided In School!
Shobhit Bhaiyya Latest Video: Online Math Teacher's 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' Reply To Student Goes Viral
Shobhit Bhaiyya Latest Video: Online Math Teacher's 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' Reply To Student Goes Viral
Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar' (VIDEO)
Arshad Warsi Criticises Kalki 2898 AD, Says Prabhas Looked Like 'Joker': 'Usko Kya Bana Diya Yaar' (VIDEO)

In line with the IMD forecast, heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms are lashing several areas of Pune city. According to the IMD, thunderstorms with heavy rains are expected in Pune during the late afternoon and evening hours on August 19 and 20.

Read Also
Video: Pune Police Officer Praised for Braving Heavy Rain to Manage Traffic
article-image

The roads in Pune have deteriorated significantly following the heavy rains, with many major routes now riddled with potholes. This has created hazardous conditions for commuters and is causing severe traffic jams across the city. Meanwhile, several Punekars took to social media to criticize these perilous conditions. Today’s rain has added to the difficulties.

Heavy traffic jam from Yerwada to Viman Nagar was reported due to rain and potholes.

Read Also
Pune on Red Alert: Army Deployed, Extreme Rain Causes Severe Waterlogging, Evacuations from...
article-image
Read Also
Forgotten People of Pune: Antulay Nagar Leprosy Colony Flooded Again This Monsoon (Photos)
article-image

Pune railway station waterlogged

With yesterday’s rain, severe waterlogging was reported in Hadapsar, and Pune railway station was flooded, causing significant trouble for people.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEOS: Incessant Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls, and Four-Wheeler Breakdowns...

VIDEOS: Incessant Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls, and Four-Wheeler Breakdowns...

Pune Collector Urges Citizens Turning 18 by October 2024 to Register as Voters as Draft List is...

Pune Collector Urges Citizens Turning 18 by October 2024 to Register as Voters as Draft List is...

Prithviraj Chavan Urges Removal of Ladki Bahin Yojana Deadline Amid Server Issues; CM Shinde...

Prithviraj Chavan Urges Removal of Ladki Bahin Yojana Deadline Amid Server Issues; CM Shinde...

Forgotten People of Pune: Antulay Nagar Leprosy Colony Flooded Again This Monsoon (Photos)

Forgotten People of Pune: Antulay Nagar Leprosy Colony Flooded Again This Monsoon (Photos)

Karad Resumes Evening Water Supply After Month-Long Disruption

Karad Resumes Evening Water Supply After Month-Long Disruption