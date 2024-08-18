VIDEOS: Incessant Rainfall Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls, and Four-Wheeler Breakdowns in Parts of Pune |

Just two weeks after severe flooding and waterlogging crippled the city, Pune once again reported severe waterlogging due to incessant rainfall.

With severe waterlogging accompanied by traffic snarls, several vehicles broke down on the waterlogged streets, and people had to be evacuated. One such visual from BT Kawade Road went viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In line with the IMD forecast, heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms are lashing several areas of Pune city. According to the IMD, thunderstorms with heavy rains are expected in Pune during the late afternoon and evening hours on August 19 and 20.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Video: Pune Police Officer Praised for Braving Heavy Rain to Manage Traffic

The roads in Pune have deteriorated significantly following the heavy rains, with many major routes now riddled with potholes. This has created hazardous conditions for commuters and is causing severe traffic jams across the city. Meanwhile, several Punekars took to social media to criticize these perilous conditions. Today’s rain has added to the difficulties.

Heavy traffic jam from Yerwada to Viman Nagar was reported due to rain and potholes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pune railway station waterlogged

With yesterday’s rain, severe waterlogging was reported in Hadapsar, and Pune railway station was flooded, causing significant trouble for people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)