Forgotten People of Pune: Antulay Nagar Leprosy Colony Flooded Again This Monsoon (Photos) |

A leprosy colony of around 350 families at Antulay Nagar in Yewalewadi, south Pune, resembles a forgotten land. The area, which was merged with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) about five years ago, lacks proper roads. During the peak of the monsoon, survivors and patients of the dreaded disease suffer in silence as their shelters are flooded.

Antulay Nagar was established in the early 1970s when survivors from Dr Bandorawalla Government Leprosy Hospital in Pune settled there. Today, around 90% of the residents are elderly individuals with disabilities, including those with mutilated hands and limbs. For these residents, collecting water remains a daily struggle.

The settlement is in a low-lying area, and during the monsoons, rainwater enters their homes due to inadequate drainage and sanitation issues.

Leprosy Colony Residents Demand Relief

Satish Sawant, president of a leprosy NGO, said, “As someone who has lived here for years, it breaks my heart to see the same misery repeat every monsoon. These people, already battling the stigma of leprosy and lacking family support, are now drowning in fear as water fills their homes. They pay their taxes just like any other citizen, yet the authorities continue to ignore their pleas. The situation is worse for those with wounds and infections on their hands and feet, making it nearly impossible for them to wade through the floodwater. We are asking for basic safety—nothing more. How much longer will they be forced to endure this?”

Shamuwel Tayade, a resident, highlighted, "Every monsoon the situation remains the same; the conditions we live in are pathetic. We have been raising our voices for proper roads, water, and sanitation, but it falls on deaf ears. No one comes here, and there’s so much stigma attached. The civic body fails to provide basic amenities. The rainwater has flooded our homes and spoiled our stored food grains. We are already troubled by our disease and disability, and now the civic body is also making us suffer due to lack of infrastructure and facilities."

Situation here is tragic: A resident

Pannalal Nikam, another resident, said, “The situation here is tragic. These people have been abandoned by society, living under constant fear and stigma. Now, they’re fighting for survival every time it rains. They contribute to the city by paying taxes, yet the government has failed them repeatedly. The children, especially those with disabilities, are at the highest risk. We are desperate for the PMC to finally take responsibility and ensure these citizens can live with dignity. These forgotten citizens deserve better—a life of dignity, safety, and respect.”

Rajendra Patil, another resident, said, “The lives of these leprosy-affected individuals, many of whom are orphans, are already marked by isolation and stigma. Now, with their homes constantly flooding, they are trapped in a never-ending cycle of despair. These are citizens who fulfill their responsibilities by paying taxes, but they receive nothing in return. The inaction from the authorities is inhumane. It’s time the PMC steps up and provides a lasting solution.”

The Free Press Journal tried to reach out to the Dinkar Gojare, chief of the PMC's drainage department, but could not get his response on the issue.