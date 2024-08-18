VIDEO: After Pune, Director Vivek Agnihotri Posts Visuals of Pothole-Ridden Mumbai-Nashik-Igatpuri Drive |

Amid this, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Sunday shared a video on X highlighting the condition of the Mumbai-Nashik-Igatpuri route. He posted a video of the pothole-ridden Mumbai-Nashik-Igatpuri stretch, showing vehicles struggling to maneuver through the potholes.

On X, he wrote, "Darling, let’s go for the Mumbai-Nashik drive. FYI, the Mumbai-Nashik-Igatpuri drive has one of the world’s most picturesque landscapes, sometimes better than Switzerland. But…"

After posting the video, several X users commented on Agnihotri's post and demanded immediate repair of the roads.

"The contractor and other officials involved need to be jailed for this," wrote one user.

"As soon as you leave Thane on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, you feel like you're on Mars," wrote another.

One user, however, pointed out that the authorities had addressed the issue. "The administration has worked on this in the last few days; it’s not like this anymore. Traveled on 15 Aug," he added.