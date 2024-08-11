Watch: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Shares Video Highlighting Deplorable Condition Of Road In Pune's Hinjawadi | Video Screengrab

Pune's roads have deteriorated significantly following the heavy rains, with many major routes riddled with potholes. This has created hazardous conditions for commuters and is causing severe traffic jams during peak hours across the city.

Amid this, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Sunday shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting the deplorable state of a road in the Hinjawadi area. "This is Pune’s Hinjawadi—India’s top IT centre. Three lakh top IT engineers reach here every day to work in 200 top IT companies, generating software exports worth ₹1,60,700 crore and showcasing India’s IT prowess to the world," he wrote.

This is Pune’s Hinjenwadi - India’s top IT centre. 3 lakh top IT engineers reach here everyday to work in 200 top IT companies generating software export worth 1,60,700 Crore plus and showcasing India’s IT prowess to the world.



pic.twitter.com/hQdWGuVIGQ — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 11, 2024

Meanwhile, several X users commented on Agnihotri's post and demanded immediate repair of the roads in Pune.

One user wrote, "Not only Hinjawadi, but all areas of Pune city are filled with potholes. Not a single road in Pune is free from them."

"Despite so much potential, this is how India lets itself down time and again. High time some accountability is fixed. Terrible," said another user.

"The roads are in critical condition. Hope the Maharashtra state government takes immediate action to resolve this," wrote a third user.

Check out the tweets below:

The roads are in a critical condition. Hope the Maharashtra state government, @CMOMaharashtra, @mieknathshinde ji, @nitin_gadkari ji, and @Dev_Fadnavis ji to take immediate action to resolve this🙏 — Rajeev (@RajeevPillai_Me) August 11, 2024

This is how most cities in India are.



Deep rooted in corruption, the politicians could care less — Anshul Sadhale || Shredded Coach (@AnshulGains) August 11, 2024

We have spent our entire lives watching bad roads in India and suffering power cuts! Nothing changes here. 😡 — Manish Jaitly 🇮🇳 (@MjaitlyC) August 11, 2024

Wait for the rains to recede, roads cannot be repaired with high rain continuing. Check again when rains recede, you'll find them repaired, like every year — Burnol (@X94327z) August 11, 2024