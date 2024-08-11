 Watch: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Shares Video Highlighting Deplorable Condition Of Road In Pune's Hinjawadi
Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Shares Video Highlighting Deplorable Condition Of Road In Pune's Hinjawadi | Video Screengrab

Pune's roads have deteriorated significantly following the heavy rains, with many major routes riddled with potholes. This has created hazardous conditions for commuters and is causing severe traffic jams during peak hours across the city.

Amid this, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Sunday shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting the deplorable state of a road in the Hinjawadi area. "This is Pune’s Hinjawadi—India’s top IT centre. Three lakh top IT engineers reach here every day to work in 200 top IT companies, generating software exports worth ₹1,60,700 crore and showcasing India’s IT prowess to the world," he wrote.

Read Also
Pune: Wrestler Vijay Doifode Hospitalised After Pothole Accident, Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Visits
article-image

Meanwhile, several X users commented on Agnihotri's post and demanded immediate repair of the roads in Pune.

One user wrote, "Not only Hinjawadi, but all areas of Pune city are filled with potholes. Not a single road in Pune is free from them."

"Despite so much potential, this is how India lets itself down time and again. High time some accountability is fixed. Terrible," said another user.

Read Also
Puja Khedkar Alleges Harassment By Pune Collector Suhas Diwase In Letter To Maharashtra Govt, Says...
article-image

"The roads are in critical condition. Hope the Maharashtra state government takes immediate action to resolve this," wrote a third user.

Check out the tweets below:

