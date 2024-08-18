 Video: Pune Police Officer Praised for Braving Heavy Rain to Manage Traffic
While many have lauded her dedication, others have questioned why she was not provided a raincoat.

Aakash Singh
Updated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 02:27 PM IST
A lady police officer in Pune is earning praise after a video of her managing traffic during a heavy downpour went viral on Sunday.

The video, taken on Saturday, shows the officer working amid a complete traffic jam at Katraj Chowk, which was hit by a sudden downpour. Despite the heavy rain, she was seen diligently managing the traffic and ensuring everyone’s safety. As she cleared traffic at the chowk one by one, she became completely drenched. The video has garnered praise on social media. While many have lauded her dedication, others have questioned why she was not provided a raincoat.

Earlier, videos of Pune Police assisting people during recent floods also went viral.

Some officers were seen managing traffic, while others worked tirelessly to clear flooded roads and aid stranded citizens. A team was also noted for clearing waterlogged streets and decluttering a manhole.

