 VIDEO: Water Scarcity Key Issue Of Latur, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Water Scarcity Key Issue Of Latur, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

VIDEO: Water Scarcity Key Issue Of Latur, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari was speaking at an event in Ahmedpur for the inauguration and launching of nine projects in Dharashiv and Latur districts

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Nitin Gadkari | File Photo

Water scarcity is a major problem in Latur, and elected representatives must make every effort to come up with a solution, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

He was speaking at an event in Ahmedpur for the inauguration and launching of nine projects in Dharashiv and Latur districts. These comprise six highway projects costing ₹3,946 crore in Latur and three costing ₹122 crore in Dharashiv.

"Water scarcity is a key problem of Latur. Elected representatives must take up issues related to it on priority. While coming here, I saw a river that had gone completely dry. If embankments or small weirs were made with empty fertilizer bags, it would have supplied water all day to nearby wells," he pointed out.

Latur is known for its soybean cultivation, and good roads will help farmers take the produce to markets easily, he added.

Read Also
VIDEO: Truck Driver Loses Control, Collides With 8-9 Vehicles Near Pune's Navale Bridge
article-image

The projects that were inaugurated include the four-laning of Chakur-Ausa and Chakur-Loha sections.

The length of the national highway in Latur was 124 kilometres till 2014, while it is now 510 kilometres, the Union Minister said.

13 works costing ₹7,520 crore have been completed in the district, while four with a length of 90 kilometers are underway, he added.

Read Also
#StartPuneRamwadiMetro Trends On X As Pune Metro Awaits State Nod To Begin Operations On Ruby...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad | Avinash Salve Murder Case: Accused Rahul Salve's Father, Sister Aided Him In Disposing...

Aurangabad | Avinash Salve Murder Case: Accused Rahul Salve's Father, Sister Aided Him In Disposing...

VIDEO: Water Scarcity Key Issue Of Latur, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

VIDEO: Water Scarcity Key Issue Of Latur, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nashik: Former Employees Accused of ₹1 Crore Fraud In Fertilizer Firm

Nashik: Former Employees Accused of ₹1 Crore Fraud In Fertilizer Firm

Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse Conducts Review Meeting For Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse Conducts Review Meeting For Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik Doctor Struck 16 Times With 'Koyta' By Hospital Staffer's Husband

Nashik Doctor Struck 16 Times With 'Koyta' By Hospital Staffer's Husband