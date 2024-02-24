VIDEO: Truck Driver Loses Control, Collides With 8-9 Vehicles Near Pune's Navale Bridge | Videograbs

A freak accident occurred near Navale Bridge in Pune on Saturday morning as a truck collided with approximately eight to nine vehicles. Fortunately, there were no fatalities in this incident. However, following the accident, the truck driver fled the scene.

According to information received, a heavy 10-tyre truck, bearing Karnataka passing registration, collided with several smaller vehicles near Navale Bridge. The collision transpired on the road leading to Navale Bridge from Katraj. Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from the Sinhagad Road traffic department and the police promptly arrived at the scene.

The area experienced significant traffic congestion due to the accident, with queues of vehicles forming. However, the police efficiently cleared the vehicles involved in the accident, and the injured were promptly transported to a nearby private hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, after the driver fled the scene, the police have seized the truck. Further investigations into the accident are ongoing.