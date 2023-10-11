VIDEO: Two Fire Incidents Reported In Pune; Firefighters Avert Disaster By Removing Four Gas Cylinders From Wagholi Site

Two separate fire incidents were reported in Pune on Tuesday and Wednesday. The first incident occurred at a shop located on Wagholi, Bakori Road on a Wednesday morning. In response to this fire, the Pune fire brigade dispatched two fire tenders, successfully bringing the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries in this incident. A major disaster was averted as the firefighters removed four gas cylinders from the scene to prevent any further hazards.

The second fire incident took place at around 2:30 PM on Tuesday in a hardware shop at Belekar Vasti, Manjari. Four fire brigade vehicles and their personnel swiftly responded to the emergency and successfully extinguished the fire. As with the first incident, no injuries were reported in this case.