Pimpri Chinchwad: Six Police Personnel Suspended After Explosion And Fire In Tathawade Due To Illegal Gas Extraction |

Following a fire and explosion incident in Tathawade, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police have taken action by suspending six police personnel, including Assistant Police Inspector Parvez Shikalkar, Assistant Inspector Balaji Thakur, and four beat marshals on Tuesday. Additionally, three individuals involved in the illegal gas extraction at the site, which resulted in the gas leak, explosion, and fire, have been arrested.

Fire and explosion in Tathawade

The incident unfolded on Sunday night as a group of individuals were unlawfully filling gas cylinders from a gas tanker at the location. Among those arrested is Chandrakant Sapkal, the landowner who allowed his property to be used for this illicit activity in exchange for monetary gain.

Furthermore, two other individuals, Mahipal Chaudhary from Punawale and Rahulkumar Rajdevram from Thergaon, have been taken into custody in connection with the incident. However, one individual involved in the incident is still at large, and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend them. The investigation into the matter continues.

