Pune: Eight Security Guards Arrested With Fake Arms Licenses From Jammu And Kashmir

Eight individuals working as security guards in Pune have been arrested for possessing fake arms licenses obtained from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The suspects include Santosh Jainath Shukla, Ram Prasad Buddha Paswan, Rajesh Bablu Paswan, Dinesh Jagdish Paswan, Imran Mohammad Jimmy Khan, Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Nisar, Sahil Kumar Chamanlal Sharma, and Geetam Deshrai Sharma.

The investigation began when Santosh Shukla was apprehended in July with a country-made pistol in the Ramtekdi area of Hadapsar. During questioning, he revealed that his accomplices possessed a gun and held arms licenses. Further inquiry revealed that these licenses had fake signatures of the District Magistrate of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following this discovery, the police conducted searches at the suspects' residences, resulting in the seizure of a 12-bore gun, 56 cartridges, and three counterfeit arms licenses valued at Rs. 6 lakh 51 thousand. The case is currently under investigation, led by Senior Police Inspector Bhausaheb Patare of Wanwadi Police Station.

Pune Police team who worked on is as follows

The investigation was conducted under the guidance of Joint Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Vikrant Deshmukh, and ACP (Wanwadi Division) Shahuraje Salve.

The team included Inspector (Crime) Vinay Patankar, PSI Santosh Sonawane, and police personnel Haridas Kadam, Santosh Naik, Amjad Pathan, Atul Gaikwad, Yatin Bhosale, Amol Gaikwad, Vitthal Chormale, Vishnu Sutar, Nilkanth Rathore, and Sonam Bhagat.

