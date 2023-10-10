Pune: In Third Major Operation, Seven Bangladeshi Women Held For Illegal Stay In Country From Budhwar Peth |

Just a month after Pune Police arrested 10 Bangladeshi women from Budhwar Peth area of the city, the Social Security Cell of Pune Crime Branch arrested seven Bangladeshi women for illegal residence in city.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid, leading to the arrests. Deputy Commissioner of Crime, Amol Zende, revealed that the investigation unveiled that these women had been residing illegally in Pune for the past four years. The arrests occurred during a raid on Monday.

During questioning, no property-related documents were found with these women, prompting Police Constable Irfan Sherkhan Pathan to file a complaint. A case has been registered at the Faraskhana police station, and further investigations are underway. This operation was carried out under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Ramnath Pokle, Deputy Commissioner of Crime Amol Zende, and the crime branch team.

The Pune Police have registered a case at the Faraskhana Police Station under multiple legal provisions, including Sections 3 and 6 of the Passport Act 1950, Rule 3 (1) of the Foreign Nationals Order 1948, and Section 14 of the Foreign Nationals Act 1946.

26 Bangladeshis arrested til now since Aug

It's worth noting that this is the third major operation by the Social Security Cell since August. In September, police arrested 19 Bangladeshi nationals, including 10 women, from Budhwar Peth, and rescued a woman from Bangladesh in Loni Kalhor. Additionally, on September 12, seven Bangladeshi citizens staying illegally in India were arrested from rooms in Budhwar Peth's red light area, along with the rescue of a girl.

I Branch

This development follows the earlier update that Pune Police was considering the establishment of a new specialized branch, tentatively referred to as the "I Branch," with the primary focus on intensifying efforts to monitor and address issues related to illegal immigration within the city. The proposal for this branch was submitted to the Directorate General's office, aiming to provide the necessary resources and manpower to effectively control and regulate the presence of undocumented individuals in Pune.

Police sources have earlier highlighted that the problem of illegal immigration is not limited to Bangladeshi nationals alone; individuals from various countries may also be residing in Pune without proper documentation. The proposed new branch would focus on comprehensive efforts to identify, apprehend, and process individuals who are found to be staying in Pune illegally.

