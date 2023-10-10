 Mumbai News: NIA Court Sentences 2 Accused To 5 Years In Jail For Harbouring Terrorists In Pune ABT Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: NIA Court Sentences 2 Accused To 5 Years In Jail For Harbouring Terrorists In Pune ABT Case

Mumbai News: NIA Court Sentences 2 Accused To 5 Years In Jail For Harbouring Terrorists In Pune ABT Case

The trial against the remaining three accused is ongoing.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
National Investigation Agency | File photo

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Mumbai has sentenced two accused to five years of imprisonment and fined them Rs 2,000 each in the Pune Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) case for harbouring ABT terrorists. The two accused are Ripen Hussain (also known as Rubel) and Mohmmad Amer Ali. They were convicted by the NIA court under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act.

The trial against the remaining three accused is ongoing. The Maharashtra police had initially registered a case on March 16, 2018, on inputs that several Bangladeshi nationals were staying in Pune without valid documents. They were involved in abetting and aiding members of the ABT, a front organisation of Al Qaida.

Read Also
Mumbai: Security Agencies On Alert After NIA Receives Mail Threatening To Kill PM, Blow Up Modi...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Panic After 2 Parked Cars Catch Fire In Kopar Khairane

Navi Mumbai: Panic After 2 Parked Cars Catch Fire In Kopar Khairane

Navi Mumbai: Jasai PAPs Call Off Protest After CIDCO Pledge To Promptly Issue Letter Of Intent

Navi Mumbai: Jasai PAPs Call Off Protest After CIDCO Pledge To Promptly Issue Letter Of Intent

Navi Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Dies After Bike Collides With Car On Ulwe Bridge

Navi Mumbai: 39-Year-Old Dies After Bike Collides With Car On Ulwe Bridge

'MMRCL Responsible For Care Of Replanted Trees': Bombay HC Panel On Saplings Uprooted During Metro-3...

'MMRCL Responsible For Care Of Replanted Trees': Bombay HC Panel On Saplings Uprooted During Metro-3...

'Run As A Home Party By Uncle': Ajit Pawar Amid Ongoing Hearing On NCP Split

'Run As A Home Party By Uncle': Ajit Pawar Amid Ongoing Hearing On NCP Split