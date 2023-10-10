Mumbai News: NIA Court Sentences 2 Accused To 5 Years In Jail For Harbouring Terrorists In Pune ABT Case

National Investigation Agency | File photo

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Mumbai has sentenced two accused to five years of imprisonment and fined them Rs 2,000 each in the Pune Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) case for harbouring ABT terrorists. The two accused are Ripen Hussain (also known as Rubel) and Mohmmad Amer Ali. They were convicted by the NIA court under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act.

The trial against the remaining three accused is ongoing. The Maharashtra police had initially registered a case on March 16, 2018, on inputs that several Bangladeshi nationals were staying in Pune without valid documents. They were involved in abetting and aiding members of the ABT, a front organisation of Al Qaida.