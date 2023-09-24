Bangladeshi National Arrested At Mumbai Airport With Illegal Indian Passport |

Mumbai: The airport authority has registered a case against an individual for alleged illegal entry into India, residing for over ten years, and possessing an illegal Indian passport. The accused has been identified as Ruifra Trairi Mog from Bangladesh. He was nabbed by airport authorities while attempting to fly from Mumbai to Sharjah.

On Friday, an individual arrived at Mumbai International Airport to travel to Sharjah. He presented his Indian passport and UAE visa at immigration counter for verification. When the immigration officer asked about the reason for his trip to Sharjah, the individual could not provide a satisfactory explanation, and his language appeared to be Bangladeshi. He provided false information, claiming that his parents were in Bangladesh and he had not possessed any other documents. He was giving random answers to the officers quations. The office grew suspicious and he handed over him to Wing Incharge for further investigation.

Probe Reveals Accused Is A Bangladeshi Citizen

The Wing Incharge conducted an inquiry, revealing that the individual was indeed a Bangladeshi citizen named Ruifra Mog, with his parents residing in India. His mother had illegally brought him to India in 2011, and he had been staying with relatives in Gomati, Tripura, where he completed his education up to the 10th in Tripura.

In 2023, he obtained an Indian passport from Tripura under the name of Ruifruai Mog. However, his attempt to travel to Sharjah was thwarted by the Airport Authority, which seized an illegal Indian Passport, Boarding Pass, Voting ID from him and handed it over to the Sahar police.

Immigration officer filed a case against him under sections 14 (a), and 14 (b) of the Foreigners Act, along sections 420, 465, 468, and 471 of the IPC Act and section 12 of the Passport Act.