Mumbai News: Traffic Constable Attacked, Case Filed for Assault & Bribery Attempt | Representative Image

Mumbai: A case has been filed against an unidentified individual for allegedly physically assaulting a traffic constable and forcibly obstructing him from performing his duty. Police Constable Kailas Anbhag (35) has lodged the complaint.

Assault and bribe offer

According to the FIR, on September 21, Kailas Anbhag, a traffic constable, was on duty at Eastern Express Highway, managing traffic from Aary Marg to the Times of India building. At 6:30 pm, a car with the license plate MH 04 ET 7795 made an illegal U-turn towards Oberoi Mall. The traffic constable attempted to stop the car, but the driver ignored his signal. The constable eventually intercepted the car at a signal and informed the driver about the illegal U-turn. In response, a passenger in the car confronted the constable in a rude manner, accusing him of being motivated by money and offering a bribe.

Despite Constable Anbhag's request for a polite conversation, the passenger verbally abused him and forcefully took the E-challan machine and the constable's nameplate. The situation escalated as the passenger physically assaulted the constable and made threats. The passenger even began recording the incident on his mobile phone while challenging the constable to speak.

Constable Anbhag contacted the control room for assistance, and the passenger eventually returned to his car without providing any personal information.

Subsequently, the traffic constable filed a case against the unidentified individual under sections 279 (rash driving), 34 (common intention), 353 (assault to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty), and 504 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace) of the IPC Act at Dindoshi police station.