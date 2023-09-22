Mira-Bhayandar: Police Capture Fugitive Watchman Involved In Assault and Robbery of 82-Year-Old Woman, Stealing Gold Valued At ₹3.21 Lakh

The police team zeroed in on the watchman identified as Rajendra Bahadur Kanwar (42) and caught him | Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: Less than 48 hours after he assaulted and robbed an 82-year-old woman inside her apartment in Bhayandar, the 42-year-old security guard of the building landed in the custody of the Navghar police on Thursday.

According to the police, Savitri Dhyansingh Thakur (82 ) was alone in her apartment in the RNP Park area of Bhayandar (east) when an unidentified man barged inside and mounted a violent attack on her before decamping with her gold ornaments worth ₹3.21 lakh.

Watchman native of Nepal, held

The watchman hired by the society had mysteriously disappeared after the crime. A team led by senior police inspector- Vijay Pawar immediately swung into action and checked closed television (CCTV) circuit cameras in the building and possible getaway routes. The team zeroed in on the watchman identified as Rajendra Bahadur Kanwar (42) and caught him after he was found roaming near a cricket turf in Bhayandar. Kanwar who is originally a native of a remote village in Achham district of Nepal has admitted to his crime.

Police recover stolen objects from accused

The police recovered the entire stolen booty from the possession of the accused who has been booked under section 384 of the IPC for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery. The incident has once again brought into the spotlight the presence of unlicensed security-providing agencies in the twin city and the urgent need to put in place a mechanism to regulate and monitor their activities while hiring security guards after thorough verifications and background checks. Further investigations were underway.

