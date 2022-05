Thiefs dress as delivery men, rob senior citizen of Rs 1.87 lakh in Malad | ANI

The Mumbai Police have arrested 4 people in connection with a robbery on May 7.

As per reports from ANI, the accused who were disguised as delivery men allegedly tied the hands and feet of a senior citizen at his house under Malad PS limits and robbed him of jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 1.87 lakh.

Maharashtra| 4 accused arrested in connection with a robbery on May 7. Accused disguised as delivery men allegedly tied the hands& feet of a senior citizen at his house under Malad PS limits &robbed him of jewellery &cash amounting to Rs 1.87 lakhs: V Chavan, Crime Branch Unit 11 pic.twitter.com/6PlxHz673u — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022