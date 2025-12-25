Mumbai Crime: Kherwadi Police Book Contractor For Flying Drone Without Permission Near MatoshreeIn Bandra

Kherwadi police register a case after an unauthorised drone was flown near Matoshree in Bandra East | Pixabay (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 25: The Kherwadi police registered a case on Wednesday against a contractor operating a drone at a construction site in Bandra East, alleging that he conducted aerial filming without the requisite permissions. The site is notably situated approximately 55 metres from Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Drone Spotted at BKC Ten Construction Site

According to police, the drone was observed capturing footage at the BKC Ten building construction site near Matoshree around 7 pm. Police confirmed that the operator had not secured any official clearance to shoot the video, which was intended for advertising purposes.

Residents and Security Staff Alert Police

The FIR was lodged following complaints from alert residents and local individuals who first spotted the unauthorised drone activity. Security personnel at Matoshree also notified the police after noticing the device near the sensitive location.

Filming Meant for Project Promotion

Subsequent investigation revealed that the filming was conducted for marketing the construction project. “This area is very sensitive, and flying a drone without permission is illegal,” a police official stated.

Notice Issued, Probe Underway

The police officer added, “We have issued a notice to the drone operator and are investigating to determine the specific content and purpose of the promotional material being filmed.”

Similar Incident Reported Earlier

This incident echoes a similar event on November 9, when UBT Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray contacted the police after a drone was sighted flying near Matoshree.

