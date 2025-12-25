 Mumbai Crime: Kherwadi Police Book Contractor For Flying Drone Without Permission Near MatoshreeIn Bandra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Kherwadi Police Book Contractor For Flying Drone Without Permission Near MatoshreeIn Bandra

Mumbai Crime: Kherwadi Police Book Contractor For Flying Drone Without Permission Near MatoshreeIn Bandra

Kherwadi police have booked a contractor for allegedly flying a drone without permission near Matoshree in Bandra East. The drone was reportedly used for filming a construction project close to the sensitive area, prompting complaints from residents and security staff.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Kherwadi police register a case after an unauthorised drone was flown near Matoshree in Bandra East | Pixabay (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 25: The Kherwadi police registered a case on Wednesday against a contractor operating a drone at a construction site in Bandra East, alleging that he conducted aerial filming without the requisite permissions. The site is notably situated approximately 55 metres from Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Drone Spotted at BKC Ten Construction Site

According to police, the drone was observed capturing footage at the BKC Ten building construction site near Matoshree around 7 pm. Police confirmed that the operator had not secured any official clearance to shoot the video, which was intended for advertising purposes.

Residents and Security Staff Alert Police

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Bandra Man In 1988 Robbery Case, Citing Lack Of Witnesses
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Bandra Man In 1988 Robbery Case, Citing Lack Of Witnesses
Rashtriya Lok Morcha Faces Internal Strain As Three MLAs Skip Litti Chokha Feast To Meet BJP Leader, Raising Party Unity Concerns
Rashtriya Lok Morcha Faces Internal Strain As Three MLAs Skip Litti Chokha Feast To Meet BJP Leader, Raising Party Unity Concerns
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 25: Tulsi Becomes Vaishanvi's Support
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 25: Tulsi Becomes Vaishanvi's Support
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 25, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 25, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw

The FIR was lodged following complaints from alert residents and local individuals who first spotted the unauthorised drone activity. Security personnel at Matoshree also notified the police after noticing the device near the sensitive location.

Filming Meant for Project Promotion

Subsequent investigation revealed that the filming was conducted for marketing the construction project. “This area is very sensitive, and flying a drone without permission is illegal,” a police official stated.

Notice Issued, Probe Underway

The police officer added, “We have issued a notice to the drone operator and are investigating to determine the specific content and purpose of the promotional material being filmed.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai: Powai Police Book Two For Operating Drone Illegally Over Marol Police Training Centre
article-image

Similar Incident Reported Earlier

This incident echoes a similar event on November 9, when UBT Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray contacted the police after a drone was sighted flying near Matoshree.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Bandra Man In 1988 Robbery Case, Citing Lack Of Witnesses

Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Bandra Man In 1988 Robbery Case, Citing Lack Of Witnesses

Mumbai Crime: Khar Police Book Former Film Production Accounts Employee For ₹46.24 Lakh GST Fraud

Mumbai Crime: Khar Police Book Former Film Production Accounts Employee For ₹46.24 Lakh GST Fraud

Mumbai MACT Rejects ₹25 Lakh Accident Death Claim, Rules Victim Died Of Alcoholic Liver Cirrhosis,...

Mumbai MACT Rejects ₹25 Lakh Accident Death Claim, Rules Victim Died Of Alcoholic Liver Cirrhosis,...

Mumbai Crime: Kherwadi Police Book Contractor For Flying Drone Without Permission Near MatoshreeIn...

Mumbai Crime: Kherwadi Police Book Contractor For Flying Drone Without Permission Near MatoshreeIn...

Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests 60-Year-Old Andheri Man In ₹11.35 Crore Bandra Flat Fraud Case

Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests 60-Year-Old Andheri Man In ₹11.35 Crore Bandra Flat Fraud Case