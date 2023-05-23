Goa Crime: Elderly woman's gold bangles robbed by 3 miscreants on bike, CCTV footage surfaces

A still from the viral video and the house the same robbers broke into | FPJ

Goa: In a shocking incident, three miscreants on a bike robbed an elderly woman, who was sitting on a bench outside her house, of her gold bangles in broad daylight in Lotoulim, Goa on Monday, May 22, 2023.

As seen in the video which was captured on a CCTV camera and has now become viral on social media, the woman was sitting on the bench when two of the robbers came and snatched her gold bangles while the third robber was ready with the bike to flee.

All this while, a man travelling on a two-wheeler saw the incident happening but didn't bother to stop even as the robbers fled, leaving the lady's cries for help unheard.

See the video below:

#WatchVideo | Three miscreants on a bike #robbed an elderly woman, who was sitting on a bench outside her house, of her gold bangles in broad daylight in Lotoulim, #Goa on Monday, May 22, 2023. #Crime #CrimeReport pic.twitter.com/v3YlZc1vO2 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 23, 2023

Robbers connected to two other incidents on Monday

The police in Goa have connected this group of three robbers to at least two other incidents where a 27-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain worth Rs 50000.

Meanwhile, the same group has been suspected of firing upon the police while attempting to break into a house on Monday and then fleeing. This incident occurred in Zuarinagar in South Goa.