Pimpri-Chinchwad: 16 Hospitalised Following Chlorine Gas Leak At Swimming Pool In Kasarwadi

A chlorine gas leak incident occurred at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Swimming Pool in Kasarwadi on Tuesday at 8am.

A total of 16 individuals, including citizens, lifeguards, and security guards who were present at the pool, were admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital.

A fire brigade official stated that a cylinder containing chlorine gas had begun leaking and this resulted in many people experiencing difficulty in breathing, suffering from coughing and sore throats, with some even losing consciousness.

Emergency response teams, including the fire brigade and police, arrived at the scene to manage the situation. They sealed the cylinder and submerged it in the pool to allow the gas to dissolve in the water.

"We cordoned off the area and evacuated people. At least 16 people who were in the pool inhaled the gas and were taken to a civic-run hospital for treatment," the official said.

Subsequently, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh visited the hospital to gather information about the incident and check on the individuals who had been admitted.

