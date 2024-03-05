Video: Supriya Sule Slams Pune Railway Division For Endangering Passenger Safety At Yawat Station | File Photo

Baramati MP Supriya Sule highlighted the alarming conditions faced by passengers in a recent incident at Yawat Railway Station, where a video captured passengers attempting to reach the platform from a halted train amidst the presence of goods trains on both platforms. Criticising the Pune Railway Division's management, Sule emphasised the need to prioritise passenger safety.

"Pune Railway Division’s management failures have led to alarming conditions for travellers. Train 01531 (Pune-Baramati DEMU) was halted on the mainline because goods trains took over both platforms at Yawat Station, compelling passengers, including the elderly, women, and children, to dangerously navigate around freight trains in the dead of night to reach safety," Sule expressed.

She condemned the dismissive excuse offered by officials, citing the completion of the parked train's duty, deeming it utterly unacceptable. "The Railway Administration must prioritise passenger safety above all," she asserted, urging Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for an immediate investigation and action to prevent such perilous incidents.

"Ensuring a safe travel environment is non-negotiable. Immediate measures are vital to correct these management flaws," Sule concluded.

Meanwhile, responding to the incident, the Pune Division issued a statement expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers. They assured that such incidents would not recur in the future.

"The inconvenience to passengers was caused due to unforeseen circumstances. However, necessary safety measures for deboarding passengers were ensured. A stoppage of five minutes was given for the said train, and no train passed through the section during that time," the statement explained.