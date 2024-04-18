 VIDEO: Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar Offer Prayers At Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar Offer Prayers At Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple In Pune

VIDEO: Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar Offer Prayers At Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple In Pune

Sunetra Pawar is contesting her sister-in-law, the sitting MP Supriya Sule who is daughter of veteran leader Sharad Pawar and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate

ANIUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar Offer Prayers At Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple In Pune | X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Ahead of filing nominations on Thursday for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, one of the most keenly watched seats in Maharashtra, Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar accompanied by her husband and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar offered prayers at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, in Pune.

Watch Video:

Sunetra Pawar is contesting her sister-in-law, the sitting MP Supriya Sule who is daughter of veteran leader Sharad Pawar and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate.

Supriya will also file her nomination from the Baramati seat today.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday that whenever any candidate of Mahayuti files their nomination, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will try to remain present.

Read Also
Pune School Declares Holiday Due To 'Illegal Obstruction' Of Road For Ram Navami Celebration...
article-image

Ajit Pawar said, "I have prayed to Lord Bappa that when PM Modi gets elected for the third time there should be a major contribution from Maharashtra and that maximum Mahayuti candidates from Maharashtra shall get elected. We have decided that whenever any candidate of Mahayuti files their nomination, the CM and Deputy CM will try to remain present, we have called everyone to be present today but there is nothing like 'Shakti Pradarshan'." Sunetra Pawar said that today was a big day for her. "I am going to file my nomination today. So we came here, offered prayers and took blessings," she said.

Baramati seat has been considered the bastion of the Pawar family with Supriya Sule winning the last three Lok Sabha elections from here.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Read Also
Pune: Residents Of Wagholi Challenge Lok Sabha Candidates For 'Open Conference' To Discuss Isssues...
article-image

Baramati will go to vote in phase 3 on May 7.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar Offer Prayers At Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple In Pune...

VIDEO: Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar Offer Prayers At Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple In Pune...

NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Faces Backlash Over 'Vote For Funds' Remark In Pune

NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Faces Backlash Over 'Vote For Funds' Remark In Pune

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Engineer Son Brutally Murders Father By Stabbing With Screwdriver

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Engineer Son Brutally Murders Father By Stabbing With Screwdriver

VIDEO: Hailstorm Lashes Kharadi In Pune, Showers In Most Areas

VIDEO: Hailstorm Lashes Kharadi In Pune, Showers In Most Areas

VIDEO: Massive Fire At Chemical Factory In Jalgaon MIDC Kills One

VIDEO: Massive Fire At Chemical Factory In Jalgaon MIDC Kills One