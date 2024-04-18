VIDEO: Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar Offer Prayers At Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple In Pune | X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Ahead of filing nominations on Thursday for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, one of the most keenly watched seats in Maharashtra, Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar accompanied by her husband and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar offered prayers at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, in Pune.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with his wife and NCP candidate from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar offer prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, in Pune.



She will file her nomination today against NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule. pic.twitter.com/bXu4iAyJQJ — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

Sunetra Pawar is contesting her sister-in-law, the sitting MP Supriya Sule who is daughter of veteran leader Sharad Pawar and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate.

Supriya will also file her nomination from the Baramati seat today.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday that whenever any candidate of Mahayuti files their nomination, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will try to remain present.

Ajit Pawar said, "I have prayed to Lord Bappa that when PM Modi gets elected for the third time there should be a major contribution from Maharashtra and that maximum Mahayuti candidates from Maharashtra shall get elected. We have decided that whenever any candidate of Mahayuti files their nomination, the CM and Deputy CM will try to remain present, we have called everyone to be present today but there is nothing like 'Shakti Pradarshan'." Sunetra Pawar said that today was a big day for her. "I am going to file my nomination today. So we came here, offered prayers and took blessings," she said.

Baramati seat has been considered the bastion of the Pawar family with Supriya Sule winning the last three Lok Sabha elections from here.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Baramati will go to vote in phase 3 on May 7.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats.