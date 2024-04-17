Pune School Declares Holiday Due To 'Illegal Obstruction' Of Road For Ram Navami Celebration (PHOTOS)

Pune School Declares Holiday Due To 'Illegal Obstruction' Of Road For Ram Navami Celebration | Ankit Shukla

Vikhe Patil Memorial School, located off Senapati Bapat Road in Pune, was compelled to declare a holiday on Wednesday due to the blockage of the school's approach road by vehicles for the Ram Navami celebration.

In a notice to parents, the school administration stated, "Due to the unforeseen blockage of our school approach road by decorated vehicles for the Ram Navami celebration, access to the school gates has been severely restricted. The school is forced to remain closed due to the illegal obstruction of the roads." "We deeply regret this sudden and unforeseen declaration of a holiday, which has been completely out of our control," it added.

Speaking anonymously, a staff member of the school informed The Free Press Journal that the administration decided to give a holiday as vehicles were parked on both sides of the road.

"There was a risk of gridlock if the school remained open because during school hours, all vehicles, including those of guardians and school authorities, would converge at the same point. So it was not possible to manage the situation," he added.

Ajay Sudhir Kulkarni, Senior Police Inspector of Chatursrungi Police Station, stated that all mandals were instructed to adhere to traffic norms set by the police and follow designated routes to prevent chaos on the roads during processions.

Meanwhile, Prajakta Divekar from the Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (VTBKS), whose daughter attends the school, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "A giant Ram rath and illegal flex is blocking the gates of the school, causing all students to receive a sudden holiday. Working parents can express their frustration as much as they want. Last time it was Maratha Morcha and what not!"