Pune Rain: Severe Winds, Waterlogging, Fallen Trees, Traffic Snarls, And Power Outages Plague The City (Videos)

Pune Rain: Waterlogging, Fallen Trees, Traffic Snarls, And Power Outages Plague The City (Videos) |

Pune experienced unexpected rainstorms that brought severe thunder, strong winds, and lightning, disrupting normal life on Tuesday. Many parts of the city faced power outages as falling trees damaged Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) connections.

Commuters, including office workers and college students, found themselves stranded due to the sudden downpour while they were on their way home.

City plagued

The city was plagued with waterlogging, extensive traffic jams, and fallen trees, making travel challenging in areas like Baner, Pashan, Kothrud. Rain also hampered ongoing construction projects in the city.

The route from Bhosari to Nashik Phata was impassable due to fallen trees near a traffic checkpoint.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted rain and thunderstorms for various parts of the city. Power lines were down in areas like Hinjewadi, Mhalunge, Sus, and their vicinity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in certain parts of Arunachal Pradesh until Saturday, and in Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in portions of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Saturday, according to the weather bureau.

Much of Northeast India is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning until Sunday.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning until Thursday. There's also a chance of hailstorms in Sikkim today, as per the IMD.

Meanwhile, states like Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh are anticipated to have similar conditions without snowfall from Thursday to Sunday.

The agency has also forecast heavy showers for Kerala and Mahe on Thursday and Friday.