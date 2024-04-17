Pune: Residents Of Wagholi Challenge Lok Sabha Candidates For 'Open Conference' To Discuss Isssues Ahead Polls

'Show Us Your Action, Not Just Acting': Wagholi Residents Seek MP Dr Amol Kolhe's Accountability Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls |

In the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Wagholi residents are expressing their dissatisfaction with incumbent MP Dr. Amol Kolhe and Shirur LS candidate Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil. Frustrated by persistent local issues and feeling neglected by their elected representatives, the residents are demanding transparency and tangible evidence of the candidates' contributions to their community.

Team WACO (Wagholi Against Corruption) has organized a program on April 21, 2024, starting at 6 PM at Shreyash Garden Mangal Karyalaya in Wagholi. This event will provide an opportunity for residents to interact with the MP candidates directly and pose their questions ahead of the elections.

The program aims to hold Shirur Lok Sabha candidates accountable by encouraging them to address the concerns of Wagholi residents openly and honestly. This public forum will help the residents make an informed decision about whom to elect as their MP.

In a previous letter to Dr. Kolhe, the residents praised his acting prowess and the widespread popularity he enjoys in Maharashtra. They acknowledged the trust that led to his 2019 election as an MP and expressed anticipation for his future actions.

Wagholi residents have been advocating for basic amenities such as water, roads, and sewage facilities for several years. They have consistently raised concerns about the ineffective performance of administrative bodies, including the police, Municipal Corporation, and PMRDA.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What do the numbers say?



The Shirur Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments: Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed Alandi, Shirur, Bhosari, and Hadapsar. Except for Bhosari, all five of the Assembly seats are held by the NCP. Atul Benke serves as the MLA from Junnar, Dilip Walse-Patil from Ambegaon, Dilip Mohite-Patil from Khed Alandi, Ashok Pawar from Shirur, and Chetan Tupe from Hadapsar. Bhosari is represented by BJP's Mahesh Landge.



Meanwhile, Dilip Mohite-Patil had strongly opposed Adhalrao Patil's induction into the NCP. However, after meeting Ajit Pawar, Mohite-Patil stated that despite his rivalry with Adhalrao Patil, he would be campaigning for the Mahayuti candidate.



It will be interesting to see who clinches this high-profile seat, as the competition is expected to be intense and could come down to the wire in a nail-biting contest.