VIDEO: Pune Police Seize Tempo Carrying Gold Jewellery Worth ₹138 Crore

The Pune Police on Friday seized gold jewellery worth approximately ₹138 crore from a transport vehicle near Swami Vivekanand Chowk on Satara Road during a routine inspection under the enhanced security measures for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The incident took place around 8:30am when the police stopped a goods-carrying vehicle, with registration number MH02 ER 8112. This action was conducted by one of the 26 State Surveillance Teams (SSTs) deployed across Pune to prevent the illegal transportation of cash, valuables, or other illicit materials ahead of the November 20 elections.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Smartana Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2, said, "In the background of the election, a total of 26 State Surveillance Teams (SST) have been set up across Pune city for regular inspection. Accordingly, in Sahkarnagar at SST point near, police intercepted a mini transport vehicle. In the vehicle, we found gold ornaments worth ₹138 crore which were packed in boxes. Following the procedure, we have taken the vehicle into custody. We have informed the Election Commission officer and Income Tax officer. The vehicle has been handed over to the Income Tax department and they are investigating further. The seized documents are also given to the Income Tax department to verify. The cargo was coming from Mumbai. Furthermore, the investigation is underway, and soon the matter will be on the table."

Following the implementation of the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly elections, vehicles are being checked by teams at various places in the city. A few days ago, ₹5 crore cash was seized from a private vehicle at the Khed-Shivapur toll booth.