 Great News For Punekars! Flights Now Available To 35 Domestic, 3 International Destinations From Pune Airport
Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Great News For Punekars! Flights Now Available To 35 Domestic, 3 International Destinations From Pune Airport | File Photo

Pune Airport has officially launched its first direct connection to Bhopal Airport, thanks to Indigo Airlines, which now offers daily flights between the two cities.

In addition, IndiGo has also introduced a direct flight from Pune to Trivandrum and added more flights to cities such as Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Dehradun. With these new routes, Pune Airport is now connected to a total of 35 domestic destinations.

