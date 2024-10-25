Great News For Punekars! Flights Now Available To 35 Domestic, 3 International Destinations From Pune Airport | File Photo

Pune Airport has officially launched its first direct connection to Bhopal Airport, thanks to Indigo Airlines, which now offers daily flights between the two cities.

In addition, IndiGo has also introduced a direct flight from Pune to Trivandrum and added more flights to cities such as Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Dehradun. With these new routes, Pune Airport is now connected to a total of 35 domestic destinations.

Air India Express is also expanding its services, with new direct flights to Chennai and Kochi.

On the international front, both IndiGo and Air India Express are commencing operations from Pune Airport, including direct flights to Bangkok. IndiGo will also start a direct flight to Dubai Airport, bringing the total number of international destinations served from Pune Airport to three: Singapore, Dubai and Bangkok.