VIDEO: Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr Ensures Precision In Republic Day Parade Rehearsal |

Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr took charge of overseeing the final rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade in the city on Thursday.

During the inspection, Commissioner Kumar identified several discrepancies and errors in the parade arrangements.

One major issue highlighted was the lack of synchronisation between the band and parade footstep sequences, which could potentially mar the overall presentation.

Expressing his concern over this matter, Commissioner Kumar issued strict instructions to ensure precise coordination between the band and the marching contingent.

In addition to the coordination issues, Commissioner Kumar emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness and uniformity among the participants.

He noticed instances of untidy uniforms among the parade members and promptly ordered them to adhere to strict dress code standards.

Furthermore, Commissioner Kumar urged all participants to demonstrate full enthusiasm and energy during the parade.

He emphasised the significance of showcasing patriotism and pride during the event, urging everyone to march with full 'Josh' (enthusiasm).

Lastly, Commissioner Kumar reminded all participants of the importance of discipline during the parade.

He specifically instructed them to refrain from carrying mobile phones in their pockets while marching, ensuring that their focus remains solely on the task at hand.

Emmanuel Macron to be the chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations, marking a unique reciprocal exchange following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on its National Day in July 2023.

This momentous visit by President Macron culminates the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France. The two leaders have engaged in a series of high-profile meetings throughout 2023, underscoring the strength and depth of the bilateral relationship.

Their interactions have spanned various global platforms, including the COP 28 Summit in Dubai, the G20 Leaders' Summit, and the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Notably, President Macron was also the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Celebrations in France in July 2023.