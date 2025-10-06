 VIDEO: Nashik Police Launch Major 'Combing Operation' To Curb Rising Crime
Due to the increase in crime in Nashik, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered action after discussing with Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Nashik Police Launch Major 'Combing Operation' To Curb Rising Crime | Video Screengrab

The police have launched a major initiative to control the increasing crime in Nashik city. From evening to midnight, all police officers and their teams have started direct action on the roads. In this, action is being taken against drug users, and cases have also been registered against those who glorify crime by putting up posters. Also, a campaign is underway to remove all types of banners in the city.

Due to the increase in crime in the city, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered action after discussing with the Police Commissioner. Accordingly, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has ordered all senior police inspectors to be on duty at midnight. For the last six days, all senior officers and teams have been on the roads from 6 pm to 3 am and trying to prevent crime.

article-image

Deputy Commissioner Kiran Kumar Chavan, Monika Raut, Kishore Kale, Kirithika CM, Assistant Commissioner Sandeep Mitke, Shekhar Deshmukh, Dr Sachin Bari, Advita Shinde, Sangeeta Nikam and 13 police stations and crime branch teams have carried out a 'combing operation'. This is giving indications that crimes are coming under control.

The recent transfers of 12 police inspectors have sparked discussions in the commissionerate and in the city. In the past few days, the 'in-charge' of the police stations where the murders took place has been changed. Also, other inspectors have been ordered to control crimes and have been warned of changing responsibilities, which is worrying some officers and employees.

article-image

Action taken in combing operation

- Action against 516 drug users

- 910 vehicles inspected

- 22 people booked for drinking alcohol in public

- Counselling of 27 people against the law

- Arrest of two people carrying pistols illegally

This initiative seems to be bringing crime under control in the city. The Police Commissioner has appealed to the citizens to cooperate and has advised them to be vigilant at night. Locals have welcomed these efforts by the police and have expressed hope that such actions will continue in the future to control crime.

