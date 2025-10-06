Nilesh Ghaywal’s Kothrud Home Raid Exposes Marathwada Links; Windmill Papers, Live Cartridges Seized |

Pune police raid recovered live cartridges, sensitive documents of windmill projects in Marathwada, property papers, and other land related documents while raiding Nilesh Ghaywal’s residence in Pune’s Kothrud on Sunday.

Through this, Ghaywal’s alleged Marathwada connections has been suspected and the Pune police have asked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to check Ghaywal’s unclaimed property.

Following this, the PMC is expected to take action and seize unauthorised properties and with outstanding property dues.

Moreover, in a recent raid, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune Police has taken strict action against notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal and his family by freezing 10 bank accounts and seizing Rs 38.26 lakh.

According to the police, these accounts are related to the relatives and family members of Ghaywal. These accounts, spread across various banks, have now been blocked from any further transactions.

According to sources, police are also likely to scrutinise the bank accounts of Ghaywal’s associates, close relatives and trusted aides.

Police officials further revealed that the properties, vehicles and financial assets of other key members of Ghaywal’s gang will also come under investigation soon.

Meanwhile, Ghaywal has managed to secure a passport and visa and travel abroad despite facing multiple serious criminal cases.