FPJ Exclusive: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Speaks On Pune’s Key Projects, Metro Expansion & Civic Challenges

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pune’s Shivajinagar, Siddharth Shirole, addressed multiple issues concerning Maharashtra’s cultural and educational hub.

Below is an excerpt from the interview.

FPJ: Why was there a delay in the inauguration of the University Road flyover?

Shirole: There was a delay in land acquisition. Now, one part of the flyover has been opened, and the remaining part will be completed by the end of December and opened to the public soon. Projects might be delayed, but they are happening with the right execution, and the final result is also of great quality.

FPJ: What about the Shivajinagar to Hinjawadi Metro project?

Shirole: I am very sure that by the end of June 2026, the Shivajinagar to Hinjawadi Metro will be operational.

FPJ: What about the low-quality service of the PMPML? Any plan by the government?

Shirole: CM Devendra Fadnavis has taken a decision for better, affordable, and environmentally conducive transportation. Pune probably has one of the first fleets in the entire country with the minimum number of diesel buses. Now, we have a fleet of around 2,500 buses, out of which only 250 are diesel buses, and these diesel buses will also be removed in the coming days. Additionally, we are thinking of upgrading PMPML services with a lot more infrastructure. We should have about 5,000 buses and a robust network that integrates with the Metro.

FPJ: PMPML set Rs 100 for volunteers/passengers for double-decker buses. Is this logical?

Shirole: I have given a letter to the CM regarding this, that if we merge PMPML with the Metro and let the Metro operate the entire PMPML, then we will have proper integration of Metro and PMPML routes, and fare rationalisation will happen uniformly. End-to-end connectivity will be established.

FPJ: What about the condition of roads in Pune?

Shirole: The PMC Commissioner is working on it actively, and Punekars will see that the road conditions will be much better in the next two years.

FPJ: The Opposition is criticising the Chief Minister for hoardings and other issues.

Shirole: I think the Opposition has no agenda currently. The kind of role played by CM Fadnavis, including on the Maratha reservation and other issues, is incredible. If people see his honest efforts, I don’t think the Opposition should pinch him on this or show their frustration.

FPJ: Being an MLA, what are the major issues in Pune that should be resolved as a priority?

Shirole: Cyber fraud is currently one of the most important issues affecting people. I have raised the issue in the Assembly, and the CM is working on it. Maharashtra Police is also working on it. Within some time, we will have a more robust and dependable team to curb cybercrime.

Secondly, we are working on the installation of CCTVs, which are the main source of crime detection. It has to have an extensive network with the latest artificial intelligence and night vision cameras.

Apart from this, we need to think about a comprehensive water management plan for the future. Additionally, we are focusing on waste management and transportation.

FPJ: What should the Punekars look forward to?

Shirole: I am very excited to reveal that Pune will get many projects soon, including the Mahatma Phule Incubation Hub and Cultural Centre. Additionally, innovation hubs and startups are coming up. We are trying to make Pune a medical tourism hub and a defence manufacturing hub that will help the Indian economy. Along with that, we are working on renovating the space under the flyovers to use it creatively and make the city look beautiful.