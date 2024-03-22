VIDEO: Mumbai-Gorakhpur Godan Express Catches Fire In Nashik | Video Screengrab

An SLR (Seating cum Luggage Rake) coach of the Mumbai-Gorakhpur Godan Express suddenly caught fire on Friday afternoon near Nashik Road Railway Station. The train was promptly halted upon receiving reports of the fire, and emergency efforts were initiated to control the blaze. The cause of the sudden fire is yet to be determined.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident. Railway police and administration officials swiftly responded to the scene as soon as the fire was reported. The passengers onboard experienced a sense of panic as the coach ignited. The train came to a halt, and passengers disembarked promptly.

Preliminary information suggests that smoke emerged from the SLR coach shortly after departing from Nashik Road Railway Station. With strong winds exacerbating the situation, flames erupted from the compartment within moments.

The train guard observed the fire and immediately halted the train, prompting all passengers to disembark. Fire brigade personnel, railway police, and railway administration officials quickly arrived at the scene to combat the blaze.

Firefighters faced challenges due to the presence of a high-tension line near the train. Consequently, railway authorities decided to detach the affected coach from the rest of the train before extinguishing the fire. Efforts to douse the flames were subsequently initiated.