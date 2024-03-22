Pune: AAP Protests Arrest Of Delhi CM Kejriwal; Congress And NCP Condemn BJP's Use of Investigative Agencies (VIDEO) |

The Pune unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday staged a protest in the city condemning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Led by the AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat, the party workers staged a protest outside the BJP's Pune city office on DP Road where they were detained and taken to the Alankar Police Station.

Kejriwal was on Thursday night arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The arrest, the first of a serving Chief Minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convener from any coercive action by the central probe agency.

Oppsition reacts

Meanwhile, in Pune, speaking on the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by ED in relation to the excise policy case, Congress leader and Maharashtra former CM Prithviraj Chavan said, "They (BJP) have been sleeping for 10 years. Is it necessary to arrest? Arrest is a rare case; papers can be taken which they (ED) have already done. The arrest has been made with the only purpose to stop Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning. We are not on the merit of the case, let the investigative agency decide that. Our objection is to the arrest of the senior leader of the INDIA Alliance..."

Sharad Pawar reiterated how the Central investigation agencies were being used by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against opposition political parties and their leaders, and criticised the nabbing of CM Kejriwal late Thursday evening.

"The abuse of the ED and CBI and other agencies is going on by freezing (bank) accounts to stop the campaign of a big political party (Congress) in the country. The ex-CM of Jharkhand was also arrested and jailed. All this is wrong and I condemn it," said Pawar.