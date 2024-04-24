 VIDEO: Independent Candidate In Maharashtra's Aurangabad Goes To File Nomination Riding Camel
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, veteran leader Chandrakant Khaire faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of Imtiaz Jaleel, who won by a narrow margin of less than 4,500 votes

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
An independent candidate from Maharashtra's Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency caught everyone's attention as he rode a camel on his way to file his nomination papers.

Watch Video:

Identified as Saheb Khan Pathan, he was seen adorned with garlands, confidently posing for the camera and making a victory sign while leading his camel forward.

The viral video depicted scores of people surrounding him, eagerly capturing the moment by recording videos and snapping pictures with him.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has nominated Sandipan Bhumre from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat. He will face off against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire and sitting MP and AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has fielded Afsar Khan, a former Congress corporator. Former MLA Harshawardhan Jadhav has also filed his nomination from the seat as an independent candidate.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, veteran leader Khaire faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of Jaleel, who won by a narrow margin of less than 4,500 votes.

The Lok Sabha constituency comprises 30,52,724 voters, including 16,00,169 men, 14,52,415 women, and 140 third-gender persons.

