Pune: 10 PHOTOS Of Marketyard Flower Market, A Delight For Flower Lovers

By: Aakash Singh | April 24, 2024

If you are a Punekar who loves flowers, then you should visit Gultekdi wholesale flower market

The market is settled in Marketyard in Pune

Marking the start of morning, auctions take place at Pune's flower market everyday

Even flower enthusiasts from city visit the market and buy some flowers here

Wholesale buyers can find a variety of flowers available for sale here

It includes roses, gerberas, carnations, anthuriums, gladioli, jasmine, marigold, and mogra

Marigold flowers are favorite among buyers who cater to temples and devotees

Marigolds, ranging from vibrant yellows to rich saffrons, are readily available here

A florist source their decoration and bouquet materials from here