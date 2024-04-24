Pune: 10 PHOTOS Of Marketyard Flower Market, A Delight For Flower Lovers

By: Aakash Singh | April 24, 2024
If you are a Punekar who loves flowers, then you should visit Gultekdi wholesale flower market
The market is settled in Marketyard in Pune
Marking the start of morning, auctions take place at Pune's flower market everyday
Even flower enthusiasts from city visit the market and buy some flowers here
Wholesale buyers can find a variety of flowers available for sale here
It includes roses, gerberas, carnations, anthuriums, gladioli, jasmine, marigold, and mogra
Marigold flowers are favorite among buyers who cater to temples and devotees
Marigolds, ranging from vibrant yellows to rich saffrons, are readily available here
A florist source their decoration and bouquet materials from here