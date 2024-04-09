 VIDEO: Illegal Country Liquor Production Unit Busted In Pune's Perne Village; 1 Woman Booked, Raw Materials Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Illegal Country Liquor Production Unit Busted In Pune's Perne Village; 1 Woman Booked, Raw Materials Seized

VIDEO: Illegal Country Liquor Production Unit Busted In Pune's Perne Village; 1 Woman Booked, Raw Materials Seized

A case has been registered against the woman at the Lonikand police station

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Illegal Country Liquor Production Unit Busted In Pune's Perne Village; 1 Woman Booked, Raw Materials Seized | Sourced

An illegal country liquor production unit was discovered in Pune's Perne village, with officials seizing raw materials valued at ₹81,000, officials informed on Tuesday.

According to information received, Crime Branch Unit 6 officers on Monday were conducting patrols in Perne village as part of adherence to the Lok Sabha Elections' Model Code of Conduct when they received credible information about illicit liquor manufacturing.

Subsequently, a police raid was conducted, revealing Neelam Bajrang Pardeshi (30) engaged in the unauthorised production of liquor.

Read Also
Pune: Students Appeal For Extension In PSI Exam Preparation Time Due To Heatwave Concerns
article-image

Pardeshi was found using a furnace along with raw materials such as alum and jaggery, totalling ₹81,000 in value.

Additionally, a hand kiln utilised in the liquor production process was demolished with the assistance of a private excavator.

A case has been registered against the woman at the Lonikand police station.

Read Also
Pune Shocker! 18-Year-Old Girl Tells Friend To Kill Sleeping Mother With Hammer
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Dam Reservoir Levels Down To 28% In District

Nashik: Dam Reservoir Levels Down To 28% In District

VIDEO: Illegal Country Liquor Production Unit Busted In Pune's Perne Village; 1 Woman Booked, Raw...

VIDEO: Illegal Country Liquor Production Unit Busted In Pune's Perne Village; 1 Woman Booked, Raw...

Khadki Bazaar To Harris Bridge: Two-Way Traffic To Resume Within A Week

Khadki Bazaar To Harris Bridge: Two-Way Traffic To Resume Within A Week

Nanded: Why BJP Needs To Pamper Ashok Chavan?

Nanded: Why BJP Needs To Pamper Ashok Chavan?

Pune Shocker! 18-Year-Old Girl Tells Friend To Kill Sleeping Mother With Hammer

Pune Shocker! 18-Year-Old Girl Tells Friend To Kill Sleeping Mother With Hammer