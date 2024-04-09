VIDEO: Illegal Country Liquor Production Unit Busted In Pune's Perne Village; 1 Woman Booked, Raw Materials Seized

Illegal Country Liquor Production Unit Busted In Pune's Perne Village; 1 Woman Booked, Raw Materials Seized | Sourced

An illegal country liquor production unit was discovered in Pune's Perne village, with officials seizing raw materials valued at ₹81,000, officials informed on Tuesday.

According to information received, Crime Branch Unit 6 officers on Monday were conducting patrols in Perne village as part of adherence to the Lok Sabha Elections' Model Code of Conduct when they received credible information about illicit liquor manufacturing.

Subsequently, a police raid was conducted, revealing Neelam Bajrang Pardeshi (30) engaged in the unauthorised production of liquor.

Pardeshi was found using a furnace along with raw materials such as alum and jaggery, totalling ₹81,000 in value.

Additionally, a hand kiln utilised in the liquor production process was demolished with the assistance of a private excavator.

A case has been registered against the woman at the Lonikand police station.