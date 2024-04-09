Pune: Students Appeal For Extension In PSI Exam Preparation Time Due To Heatwave Concerns | Photo: Pixabay

As the city's temperature rises, students preparing for the Physical Standard Test (PST) for the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) examination are fervently appealing for an extension in preparation time.

They argue that the current heatwave conditions hinder their training regimen, stating that the allotted time is insufficient compared to the generous one-year window provided in the previous 2021 recruitment cycle.

Mangesh Hajare and MPSC aspirants, speaking to The Free Press Journal, highlighted concerns about the current schedule, slated from April 15 to May 2, 2024, coinciding with intense summer temperatures. They emphasise the health risks posed to candidates, particularly female trainees, under such conditions.

"Another issue is the pass rates in the 2021 fitness examination and the challenging nature of the examination criteria. Despite extensive preparation, only 64 out of 112 students successfully qualified last year, raising questions about fairness," he added.

Madhuri Kute, another aspirant, remarked, "The change in physical fitness norms for women is very difficult compared to other states. In 2015 and 2021, the commission never conducted such an exam in summer. We need daily practice for preparation. Due to the physical test being conducted in April immediately after the result in March, aspirants could suffer from stress and heat stroke. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the intensity of summer will increase further in the next few days, leading to a heatwave. We request the commission to organise the physical test after the heat subsides. This way, even those who are injured can benefit from the exam, and no one will be harmed."

Varsa Masal, expressing concern, stated that her leg was fractured a few days earlier, and while it has recovered, she still needs more time to prepare. "This concern also extends to pregnant women, as the long jump is challenging for them. Authorities need to address these concerns and consider shifting the exam date," she added.

Adversities for female candidates

The timeframe provided by the commission for the physical examination of female candidates is inadequate due to its level of difficulty, posing a challenge to their qualifications.

In the 2021 police sub-inspector examination, only 64 out of 112 female candidates who participated in the physical examination successfully met the requirements after 18 months. This left 48 vacancies unfilled, which were subsequently allocated to male candidates.

When considering the long jump score in physical examinations, it's essential to acknowledge that some married female candidates may have undergone cesarean sections or might experience menstrual issues. These factors could cause discomfort and potential disabilities, affecting their ability to achieve a high long jump score.