 Pune Shocker! 18-Year-Old Girl Tells Friend To Kill Sleeping Mother With Hammer
Pune Shocker! 18-Year-Old Girl Tells Friend To Kill Sleeping Mother With Hammer

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker! 18-Year-Old Girl Tells Friend To Kill Sleeping Mother With Hammer | Representative Image

In a shocking incident in Pune, an 18-year-old girl allegedly conspired with her friend to kill her mother in Vadgaon Sheri, under the jurisdiction of Chandannagar Police Station.

According to local reports, the victim, identified as Mangal Sanjay Gokhale (45), a resident of Rajshree Colony in Vadgaon Sheri, was brutally murdered. The suspects in custody are the victim's daughter, Yoshita Sanjay Gokhale (18), and her friend, Yash Milind Shitole (18), from Ganesh Nagar, Vadgaon Sheri.

Police investigations reveal that Yoshita had withdrawn money from her mother's bank account with Yash's assistance. Fearing her mother's reaction upon discovering the withdrawal, Yoshita devised a plan to eliminate her. She called Yash to her home and provided him with a hammer to carry out the gruesome act while her mother slept. Subsequently, Yash struck her mother's head with the hammer, while Yoshita bound her mouth with a scarf. To conceal the crime, Yoshita feigned innocence by claiming her mother had fallen in the washroom. However, suspicions arose among her relatives, leading to a police complaint.

Upon investigation, the police unraveled the entire conspiracy and arrested the suspects. The investigation is ongoing as authorities delve deeper into the case.

